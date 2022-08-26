Legacy Mid South Coast is calling upon the local community to buy a badge this Legacy Week which goes from Sunday August 28 to Saturday September 3.
Legacy merchandise, including badges, pens and Legacy bears will be available during Legacy Week, at Ulladulla Rowans Arcade, Woolworths shopping complex, Bunnings, and both Mollymook and Milton shops.
Legacy, for almost a century, has kept the promise to thousands of veterans' families - helping provide financial and social support during times of hardship and grief.
COVID-19 and lockdowns, for the last two years, have created difficulties for the Legacy Week volunteers to fundraise in the community. Legacy Mid South Coast is hoping that face-to-face fundraising this year will help increase donations that help provide support and services for some of the most vulnerable in the community.
Legacy Mid South Coast currently looks after 80 veterans' families, providing services like home-care visits, day trips, education support, holiday camps for Legacy Youth.
To find out other ways to purchase merchandise, make a donation or find out more about Legacy, visit www.legacy.com.au, call Legacy Mid South Coast on 44728617 or email batemansbaygroup@legacybatemansbay.com.au
Nationally, Legacy cares for 43,000 beneficiaries including 1,300 children and 1,100 people with a disability. In 2023, Legacy will be commemorating their centenary with The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay presented by Defence Health marking 100 years of service to those who have sacrificed.
Go here https://www.facebook.com/LegacyAustralia/ to learn more.
