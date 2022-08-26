Milton Ulladulla Times
Legacy Week in the Milton and Ulladulla area

Updated August 26 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
Legacy merchandise, including badges, pens and Legacy bears will be available during Legacy Week, at Ulladulla Rowans Arcade, Woolworths shopping complex, Bunnings, and both Mollymook and Milton shops. File picture

Legacy Mid South Coast is calling upon the local community to buy a badge this Legacy Week which goes from Sunday August 28 to Saturday September 3.

