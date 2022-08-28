A group of year ten students are developing their electrical skills in a first at TAFE NSW Ulladulla, while preparing to be the next generation of electricians in the booming construction industry.
The teenagers are part of the first Youth Engagement Program Plus program at the campus, in which TAFE NSW and the Department of Education provide taster courses to help students from local high schools identify potential careers.
The program provides a chance for participants to gain some basic hands-on electrotechnology skills and get a better understanding of what a career as an electrician involves.
The students spend one day per week for eight weeks at the Ulladulla campus.
Under the tuition of TAFE NSW teacher Matt Thomson, the students learn skills in diagnostic testing and fault-finding on electrical circuits, wiring switches and power points.
Mr Thomson said the taster was a fantastic opportunity for the next generation to start testing how they feel about aiming for a career in the electrical industry.
"The program will highlight to some students that becoming an electrician is something they'd like to continue as a career. For others, it will show them that this isn't the career for them. That's one of the great things about this program, it helps the student to understand career options suited to them," he said.
"Being in the TAFE environment also opens their eyes to a host of career and post-school training options."
Solid growth in the construction industry has meant people with electrotechnology skills are in demand. The Australian Government's Labour Market Insights forecasts an increase of 10 per cent in the for electricians nationally from 143,100 in 2021 to 157,700 by 2026.
Thomas Nelson said he wants to be an electrician because he thinks it would be an interesting career.
"It can be hard to know what to do when we leave school and I think this taster course will help a lot," Thomas said.
"This program is good because I'll get a bit of a head start on what I would be learning about as an apprentice electrician. It's good to have a taste of what it's going to be like."
Fellow student, Jacob Wood is hoping to follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps.
"Dad enjoys being a sparky, so I think I'd like to try it," he said.
Classmate Makayla McFayden doesn't want to be working behind a desk and is keen to take up a trade.
She isn't bothered that women only make up only about three percent of tradespeople in the construction industry.
