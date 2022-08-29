THE Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club's August luncheon meeting, recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, was enjoyed by all.
It was a smaller gathering due to members' travel arrangements and illness but for those of us available in town, it was another day of catching up and learning together.
Special thanks to our delightful guest speaker Brigitte Nairn for her informative talk "In Otzi's footsteps - A walk across the Alps".
Guided by pictures and talk, club members journeyed with Brigitte from near Innsbruck in Austria to Merano in Italy.
Members enjoyed the beautiful scenery of the trek across the Alps and got a glimpse into the huts and food along the way. It was a joinery through place and time.
More than 5000 years previously, a man scaled the mountains, fleeing hostile compatriots and succumbing to injury high up, near a pass in the Otztal Alps on the Italian-Austrian border.
There he lay until 1991, when walkers strayed off the path and found him preserved in the ice. This glacial mummy was dubbed Otzi after the discovery site, and he is now housed in Bolzano, Italy.
In her talk, Brigitte also brought our attention to the contemporary issues that face this alpine wonderland. The melting snow is changing the landscape and adds stress to the unique biodiversity of the Alps.
Club members, next month, will hear Matt Dell from Community Connect.
Any women wishing to know more about the club or attend luncheon meeting are welcome to contact President Cherrie on 4454 4785.
VIEW Club sponsors disadvantaged Australian students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program and the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club is a proud sponsor of its three students.
