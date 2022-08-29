Mollymook VIEW Club's birthday celebrations

The recent August meeting of Mollymook VIEW Club was a special occasion for members and their guests Federal Member Fiona Phillips and Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
Not only did the Club members celebrate 100 years of the Smith Family Charity and 60 years of VIEW but also it was the Mollymook VIEW Club's 41st birthday.
As well as cutting and sharing a birthday cake club members and guests were treated to wonderful vocal entertainment provided by The Tenors.
Members also participated in a raffle the prizes of which were vouchers donated by some of our generous members.
VIEW Club supports the Smith Family charity "Learning for Life" Students program.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information please contact President Mary Campey on 0447 293 134.
The next meeting will be on Monday September 12 at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday September 8 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
