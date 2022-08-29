Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook VIEW Club's birthday celebrations

Updated August 29 2022 - 4:45am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal MP Fiona Phillips and VIEW President Mary Campey cutting the Mollymook VIEW Club's 41st birthday cake. Picture supplied

The recent August meeting of Mollymook VIEW Club was a special occasion for members and their guests Federal Member Fiona Phillips and Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.