It wasn't the prettiest, but the Dragons have rarely played tougher than they needed to in a gutsy 16-10 win over Parramatta on Sunday.
Heavily favoured heading in, the Dragons led 8-0 and looked to be doing it comfortably before an injury toll and spirited Eels saw them needing to reel in a 10-8 halftime deficit to grind out a victory.
The ledger ultimately finished four tries to two, including a double to Page McGregor, but coach Jamie Soward will have some headaches heading into next week's grand final rematch with the Roosters.
McGregor's brace was remarkable given her day looked certain to be over when she picked up a neck injury in an awkward fall seven minutes before the break.
It saw the game halted for several minutes as medical staff took all the precautions before McGregor thankfully walked from the field unassisted.
She remarkably returned in the second half to score the match-winner late, though Talei Holmes was not as lucky after twisting awkwardly in a tackle that left her clutching at her right knee in the 22nd minute.
She didn't return, while skipper Kezie Apps was also in the wars throughout the clash , going off for an HIA, though she returned to see the win out.
After missing round one with an ankle injury, there were concerns for Elsie Albert when she was replaced just 13 minutes, and two carries, into the contest, though she returned and produced a strong finish.
It leaves the Dragons 2-0 ahead of an eagerly-anticipated showdown with reigning premiers the Roosters, with what 17 Soward can put on the paddock still to be determined.
He was quick to claim the underdog tag but, given the injury toll and the performance the Roosters produced in a 28-8 win over the Broncos on Saturday, it wasn't much of a stretch.
"Coming here today and winning is a bonus," Soward said.
"I think the Roosters were outstanding yesterday (Saturday) and they are the clear favourites to win the competition.
"They are playing at their new $1billion stadium and we are battered and bruised on a shorter turnaround. We'll patch our team together on Tuesday and get on the bus on Friday."
Ulladulla Bulldog junior Keele Browne carried two defenders across from close range to open the scoring 15 minutes in, though Rachael Pearson shanked the attempted conversion, keeping the margin at four.
It was momentary, with McGregor strolling across on the left edge four minutes later. Pearson's attempted conversion bounced off the upright, leaving the score 8-0 through 21 minutes.
The Eels hit back through Tiana Penitani - their best on the day - who burned Tonegato on a race to the corner after shooting clear of the Dragons defence 40 metres out.
Jordan Preston's conversion attempt was also waved away, keeping the margin at four with eight minutes until halftime.
The game paused from there amid concern for McGregor, with the Eels springing into the resumption with a try to Gayle Broughton courtesy of another break from Penitani.
Preston's conversion saw the hosts take a 10-8 lead to the break, with the Eels making most of the running to start the second stanza.
They couldn't turn it into points, with the Dragons striking back through Teagan Berry who finished off a short-side scrum play to re-take the lead with 20 minutes left.
With players dropping like flies, the Dragons seized on an error from Eels debutante Zali Fay when McGregor crossed for her second on the last tackle of the ensuing set.
Pearson's tough day off the tee continued, keeping the margin at just six with eight minutes to play. Wounded, the Dragons were gutsy enough to hold on as the Eels pushed hard for an equaliser late.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
