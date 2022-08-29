MATT Dell is looking forward to his second term as president of Business Milton Ulladulla [BMU] - the former business chamber.
Mr Dell, like the members of the organisation he leads, sees good and exciting times ahead for the vital local business sector.
BMU's theme, following its recent annual general meeting for the next 12 months, is "better together - business and community together".
The theme will see a continuation of BMU's regular activities which includes information sharing via newsletters, workshops and monthly meetings.
Mr Dell, who was also president of the then business chamber for a brief period 20-years-ago, said the group's immediate focus was to support its sub-committees - Community Connect SS [CCSS], the Women's Connection and Visitor Economy Group [VEG].
"The VEG has made a great start. We have some good people involved from all visitor economy areas including accommodation, hospitality, retail and tourism as well as Shoalhaven City Council involved," he said.
"We are looking to work to improve communication and opportunities for all in the visitor economy with some long-term plans too."
He said the visitor economy was of course the main business/economy driver in the area and therefore vital to the whole community."
When it comes to improving the business in the area Mr Dell said there were issues that could be worked on immediately but others needed longer term solutions.
"One very big problem is employee shortages and housing availability/affordability - not something that can be solved quickly," Mr Dell said
"However, with increased communication and cooperation the problem is being reduced. For example, restaurants are sharing staff, motels are communicating and sharing cleaners."
Mr Dell said BMU's role was to identify and detail more opportunities like staff sharing arrangements.
The business leader is happy with the way his organisation and group members are progressing.
"I am very excited about the progress we have made and we are consistently providing information and opportunities for all," he said.
"Membership has advantages but the benefits of our workflow to the whole area."
He is looking forward to watching the sub-committees grow and support the community
"The work of CCSS and VEG will be transformative over time providing education, information and communication - Literally Better Together," he said.
Stay up to date by heading to the group's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/businessmiltonulladulla.
Also, keep an eye out for a sub-committee event in September - it promises to be something special - details to come.
