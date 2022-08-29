Milton Ulladulla Times
Business Milton Ulladulla elects Matt Dell as president

Updated August 29 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:38am
Matt Dell prepares for a presentation at Business Milton Ulladulla's recent annual general meeting.

MATT Dell is looking forward to his second term as president of Business Milton Ulladulla [BMU] - the former business chamber.

