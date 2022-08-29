Have your say on coastal management program.

Shoalhaven City Council, as part of the Open Coast and Jervis Bay Coastal Management Program (CMP), invites community members to provide feedback on actions developed to protect our coastline for the next ten years.
Shoalhaven's Open Coast CMP is now progressing through stage three.
This stage has involved developing a list of potential coastal management actions addressing key issues facing our coastline.
During this stage, we're asking the community to identify, rank and prioritise coastal management options.
Complete the online surveys by visiting our Open Coast and Jervis Bay Coastal Management Program webpage.
Council also have community drop-in sessions:
Date: Tuesday September 6
Where: Ulladulla Civic Centre
Times: 2-4 pm and 5-7pm
Date: Wednesday September 7
Where: Huskisson Community Centre
Times: 2-4 pm and 5-7pm
Date: Thursday September 8
Where: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra
Times: 2-4 pm & 5-7pm
For more information, visit our Open Coast and Jervis Bay Coastal Management Program webpage.
