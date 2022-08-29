Milton Ulladulla Times
Our Future

Shoalhaven City Council's Open Coast and Jervis Bay Coastal Management Program

Updated August 29 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:56am
Have your say on coastal management program.

Shoalhaven City Council, as part of the Open Coast and Jervis Bay Coastal Management Program (CMP), invites community members to provide feedback on actions developed to protect our coastline for the next ten years.

