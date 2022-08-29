THE challenge when looking at these great photos from Milton's St Mary's Star of the Sea's Book Week parade is not to smile.
These costumes are brilliant and they look just like the characters you would read in many of these well known books.
Book Week is about having fun, but importantly the event also encourages children to read a book or two.
Apart from Book Week, the term at St Mary's Star of the Sea has been a busy one with lots of activities.
The school also supported the St Vincent de Paul Society with a 'Souper Hero Day' fundraising event.
During 'Souper Hero Day' students got to enjoy some homemade soup while raising money to support the work done by the St Vincent de Paul Society.
