Jessica Kann's impressive athletics career, following her success at the Australian National Cross Country Championships, looks set to continue.
The Ulladulla High School student produced a sensational effort at the national event held on Sunday in Adelaide to win a bronze medal.
Advertisement
Jessica said she was "very happy" with her effort.
"It's a big achievement to get on the podium at a national event," she said.
She competed in the under 14 women's section and her time in the three-kilometre event was 11min 14.
The 13-year-old Year Seven student was happy with her time given how tough, wet and muddy the course was for all the runners.
Jessica is not resting on her laurels and next year at the nationals is eyeing getting gold or silver.
She is committed to becoming a better athlete.
Jessica said to get better she has to train harder and listen to her coach Andae Kalemusic.
"I also have to believe in myself," Jessica said.
She would love to represent Australia one day at an elite level.
Jessica was representing Athletics NSW at the nationals.
The star Ulladulla High runner made it onto the NSW Schools team but chose to represent Athletics NSW to give another girl a chance to represent the state.
In addition to her individual bronze medal at nationals, she also won gold as a member of the winning NSW team.
Jessica loves running and challenging herself.
She is part of a local running squad Limitless Track Team coached by Andae Kalemusic.
Jessica said her coach believes and supports all the athletes in her squad.
The bronze medal winner said she would like to thank her parents, family, coach and all everyone who had supported her.
Advertisement
She has only been running seriously for two-and-half years but is incredibly passionate about cross country and track running.
Jessica came third at the NSW senior Cross Country Championships this year and won gold at NSW Short Course titles in Bathurst three weeks ago.
Track season is approaching and Jessica is also competing at the NSW CHS track championships next week in the 12-14 years girls' 1500m and 3000m events.
She won both these events at regionals in Canberra last month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.