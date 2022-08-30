Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven's [CCSS] recent 'We were Better Together' function was a great success.
Guest speaker Avril Henry engaged the room with her extensive generational knowledge.
Her talk included a bit of humour and a lot of meaningful points of discussions.
The event was an intergenerational themed luncheon at the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club.
The Cancer Council's Daffodil Day was also celebrated at the event.
Libby Davies and Haley Mees did a great job in the MC roles.
Outstanding food was provided from Citrus Catering and a big shout out to the sponsor Community Bank South Coast.
Community Bank South Coast also presented Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla and Yumaro Nursery and Garden Centre with donations of $250 each.
CCSS's mission is to support local community groups and volunteers to better communicate, share, collaborate and succeed in their own goals and activities.
CCSS is a community organisation run by volunteers for volunteers.
CCSS is generously auspiced by the Milton Ulladulla Business Chamber Inc. for the benefit of the whole local community.
