Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing on the South Coast.
Darren Ginn, aged 52, was last seen at his home on Golden Wattle Drive, Ulladulla, about 10.30am on Sunday August 28.
When he did not return, police attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Darren's welfare.
Darren is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of solid build, with brown/ginger hair.
He was last seen wearing a wide-brimmed cricket style hat, a white t-shirt, and dark shorts.
Anyone with information into Darren's whereabouts is urged to contact Ulladulla Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
