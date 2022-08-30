Milton Ulladulla Times
South Coast Police appeal to locate missing Ulladulla man

Updated August 30 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:02am
Darren Ginn was last seen at his Ulladulla home on August 28. Picture NSW Police Force

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing on the South Coast.

