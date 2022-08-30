Golfers from as far abroad as Newcastle have converged on Club Catalina for the first South Coast Junior Masters golf tournament in three years.
The event was contested over 36 holes on August 27 and 28. Most of the 95 competitors were teeing off a single-figured handicap, meaning the quality of golf was high, and the competition fierce.
Mollymook's Jye Halls won the boys section and took home the major prize with scores of 70 and 73 for the two rounds.
Local prodigy Oscar Woolridge was runner up, four shots behind Jye with scores of 71 and 76.
Oscar recently won the Club Catalina Junior Open
Club Catalina golf director Rodney Booth said the event formed a vital cog in the progression and development of junior golfers.
There are four age divisions in the tournament: under 11s, 12 to 13, 14 to 15 and 16 to 17.
.Camilla Kim, travelling from Lynwood Golf Club in north west Sydney, won the major prize in the girls competition, with scores of 77 and 72 after the two rounds.
Again it was a local talent Sophie Eppelstun in second, scoring 80 and 72 to trail Camilla by just three holes.
Sophie has won the Club Catalina Ladies Club Championships for the past two years.
Oscar and Sophie both won their 14 to 15 age division.
Mr Booth said the pair were some of the brightest stars at Club Catalina.
"The state of junior golf has never been brighter and to have the perform on their home course in such an event was great to see," he said.
Other local stars who shone on the weekend included Bronte Eppelstun, who broke through the 80 barrier for the first time in a competition round with her score of 75 on day two.
Bronte finished the weekend with the lowest nett score - the number of shots after the handicap has been applied - over all 36 holes amongst any of the female competitors.
Local athlete Lachie Booth's scores of 63 and 70 also won his age nett division.
