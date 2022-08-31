Time to appreciate the efforts of Ulladulla based Meals on Wheels team

National Meals on Wheels Day is the time to stop and thank a group of volunteers doing an important job in the community.
Today [Wednesday August 31] is National Meals on Wheels Day and a time to thank the group's Ulladulla based volunteers.
Southern Shoalhaven Zone Meals on Wheels, based in Ulladulla, is a not for profit community organisation that aims to provide support for seniors, people with disability and their carers to continue living independently.
As well as providing tasty, nutritional home delivered meals the group facilitates weekly social group activities and individual home visits or outings to support an independent and social lifestyle.
The group won't be doing anything to mark National Meals on Wheels Day as they will be busy organising one of their social group events.
Today, the Milton Ulladulla Times will be visiting the group to meet some volunteers and will get to see the group's vital work.
Meanwhile, Meals on Wheels Australia, the peak body for community meals providers in Australia, is highlighting the life-changing and irreplaceable role its over 45,000 volunteers make to the lives of vulnerable, older Australians every day, during its annual national day of celebration.
A report by Huber Social measured the social impact of Meals on Wheels and the importance of meaningful customer and volunteer connection, further supporting the essential role Meals on Wheels services play within almost every Australian community.
Key findings include:
