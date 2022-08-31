Time to appreciate the efforts of Ulladulla based Meals on Wheels team

Meals on Wheels volunteers have higher wellbeing than other Australians - when compared with a sample of comparable Australians, Meals on Wheels volunteers were found to have 10 percent higher wellbeing. When compared to volunteers of a similar age group and volunteer time commitment in a different organisation, Meals on Wheels volunteers still report having 4 percent higher overall wellbeing.

Volunteering with Meals on Wheels builds a sense of belonging - Meals on Wheels volunteers who have been supporting their community for at least six years reported significantly higher scores across factors related to their sense of belonging.