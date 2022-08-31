Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla based Meals on Wheels' community role

August 31 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time to appreciate the efforts of Ulladulla based Meals on Wheels team

National Meals on Wheels Day is the time to stop and thank a group of volunteers doing an important job in the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.