THE Bawley Point playground is up for renewal and resident are invited to take part in the process.
Shoalhaven City Council has a playground renewal program to upgrade and replace playgrounds in the Shoalhaven area.
As playgrounds come up for renewal, council will seek feedback from the local community. Community feedback will be used to help guide and inform the design of each playground and what equipment the community would like included, within the set budget.
The Bawley Point Reserve is located on Johnston Street, Bawley Point.
As part of Shoalhaven City Council's Playground Replacement program, Council has pledged to replace the existing playground in 2023.
To ensure that the new playground facility meets the current and future community needs of the community, council would like to know how people currently use the reserve and what kind of playground equipment you would like to see as part of the playground replacement.
Please provide feedback by completing the Online Survey here by 5pm, Thursday September 15.
