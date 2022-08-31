The Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club [MUSC] is holding its annual Stamp and Coin Fair at St Martins Church on the corner of Princes Highway and Green Street Ulladulla, on Saturday October 1 from 10am until 3pm.
Admission is free and all are welcome and there is plenty of free parking behind the church and at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Stamp and coin collectors can view a large number of displayed stamp and coin collections as well as obtain advice about valuations, sell some of their items or whole collections.
There will also the chance to purchase desirable items from club collections and participating local and regional dealers.
There will be our popular 'children's blanket" where thousands of stamps are laid out for sale at two cents each.
If you have a stamp, coin or a collection of the same, which you no longer want or you do not know how to carry on with your new hobby, a member of MUSC or a participating dealer will be able to give you sound advice how to continue to collect the same, or the best possible way how to sell or dispose of your collection.
For further information please contact Mike Spicar on 4454 5411 or Steve Searle on 0473 900 901.
Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club [MUSC] was formed in early 1970's and ever since then a small group of enthusiastic stamp collectors, local and as far away as Moruya, Bateman's Bay, Sussex Inlet and St. Georges Basin. meet once a month [the fourth Monday of the month accept in December], at 1 pm upstairs of the Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club, various topics of stamp collecting are discussed.
The club also liaisons with other regional stamps clubs, especially with exchanging member's Circuit Books, where all participants of clubs can sell or purchase stamps in order to fill the vacancies within their collections.
