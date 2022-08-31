Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club's stamp and coin fair

Updated August 31 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:12am
Don't miss out on the stamp fair. Picture supplied.

The Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club [MUSC] is holding its annual Stamp and Coin Fair at St Martins Church on the corner of Princes Highway and Green Street Ulladulla, on Saturday October 1 from 10am until 3pm.

