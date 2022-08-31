Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla nurses plan peaceful march

Updated August 31 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secretary of the NSWNMA Shoalhaven Hospital branch Michael Clarke at the rally outside of Shoalhaven Hospital on February 15. Picture: file

NURSES from the Milton Ulladulla Hospital are planning a peaceful march today [Thursday September 1] from 11-12 pm through Milton starting outside the hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.