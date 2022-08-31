NURSES from the Milton Ulladulla Hospital are planning a peaceful march today [Thursday September 1] from 11-12 pm through Milton starting outside the hospital.
This is the first demonstration from Milton/Ulladulla based nurses since 2009.
The nurses want their voices to be heard and are calling for the community to support them.
Nurses want better ratios [less patient delegated to each nurse] so they can give more care and increase the quality of their care and want more funding for the entire NSW health system to hire more nurses and to train more nurses.
The nurses want members of the local community to walk with them.
They will have signs available for people to carry during the walk.
Nurses want the community to help them get better healthcare services for the entire Ulladulla district.
