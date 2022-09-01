THE best junior surfers in NSW hit one of the Shoalhaven's beaches recently to prepare for their upcoming events.
Some 28 members of Surfing NSW's Junior High Performance Team spent time at the Shoalhaven based camp recently
Ulladulla Boardrider Club member and Culburra Beach resident Keira Buckpitt took part in the camp
Merry Beach, just metres from some of Shoalhaven's most pristine surf break, ideal for the surfers to train and play in all the conditions the weather and ocean dished up over the three days.
Some of the top surf coaches in the state accompanied the team's athletes for the intensive camp.
The young surfers are beaming after being inspired and empowered not only as individuals, but also as a team.
The aim of the camp was to establish camaraderie and teamwork amongst the group of under 18-year-olds, whilst providing collaborative technical skills sessions and surf-specific training.
The team was also lucky enough to have guest pro surfers, Nathan Hedge and Philippa Anderson attend to inspire them in and out of the water.
They worked with the coaching team to help the young athletes understand how to deal with stress and pressure and joined in on heat simulations.
"It's really important to focus on the holistic development of our surfers and their long term success," Surfing NSW High Performance Program coordinator, Ryan Haworth said
"This camp was less technical and more team based. We brought in great coaches and trainers to help bring the team together and both the surfers and coaches had a great weekend."
Shoalhaven City Council's Deputy Mayor, Liza Butler paid a visit to the camp and was thrilled the region could host the most elite junior surfers.
"It's fantastic to have the NSW Junior High Performance Program here at Merry Beach this weekend. We have some of the best surfing spots in the world," she said.
"Surfing is such a great thing for kids to be involved in. It creates a healthy lifestyle, they learn to appreciate the ocean and their environment. It's a win, win all round. And the fact they can go on and make a career out of it is absolutely fantastic."
Additionally, the camp participants took part in the Surfers Rescue 24/7 course to give them lifesaving skills and confidence to perform rescues in the water when required.
The group (excluding Under 12's) will represent NSW at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at North Stradbroke Island from November 26 to December 3..
