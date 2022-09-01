The fantastic reviews and feedback Scott Newman is getting from his first book still shocks him.
The first time Shoalhaven-based author recently published his novel 'The Stone of Life' and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
Advertisement
"It has left me stunned," Scott said about some of the reviews and feedback 'The Stone of Life' had received.
'The Stone of Life' is a fantasy fiction novel - the first of a planned seven-book series.
It follows Michael Anders, a 16-year-old-boy on his quest to find the Stones of Power and avenge his father's death, after witnessing him being murdered at the hands of Deldamar, an evil wizard bent on gathering the Stones of Power.
The book has already been rated five stars by an independent reviewer.
"The Stone of Life by Scott Newman is a riveting tale of survival. This book features magic, romance, sorcery, and more," one reviewer said about the book
It only took Scott six-months to write the book, but it took him 12-years to get the book published.
The Termeil-based author said the publishing side of the journey was "incredibly frustrating".
Being a fantasy fiction novel reader himself, Scott knew his book had an audience but these things take time and money.
He just wanted to get the book out, have it read and appreciated.
"I am really proud of my achievement," he said.
The book is available on Amazon and Scott is preparing to give a talk at the Ulladulla Library on Saturday, September 10 at 10am.
People will be able to get signed copies of the book and bookings for the talk can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Scott has sound advice for budding authors.
He said you must persevere with your goals.
"Don't let anyone stop you from following your dreams," he said.
Scott is now two-thirds into his second book and has written 34 chapters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.