Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Scott Newman's 'The Stone of Life' gets positive reviews

Updated September 1 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Newman with his book 'The Stone of Life' . Picture: supplied

The fantastic reviews and feedback Scott Newman is getting from his first book still shocks him.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.