Missing Ulladulla man found safe and well say police

A man missing from the state's South Coast has been located safe and well.
The 52-year-old man was last seen at his home on Golden Wattle Drive, Ulladulla, about 10.30am on Sunday (28 August 2022).
Advertisement
When he did not return, police attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
An appeal to locate missing man was put out by South Coast Police on Tuesday, August 30
Following inquiries and a public appeal, the man was located safe and well on the Princes Highway at Bendalong recently.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.