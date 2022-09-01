Learn about retaining staff, do some networking with drinks and canapes at free event

The Shoalhaven and Milton Ulladulla Business Chambers' along with Shoalhaven City Council in collaboration with the South Coast Centre of Excellence invites business operators to attend an upcoming event
It's a chance to get together, network and find out more about the likes of the South Coast Centre of Excellence.
The event is on Wednesday September 21 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and will be divided into two sessions.
Session one
Time: 4 - 5 pm
Session on how to retain your employees - your most valuable asset
The South Coast Centre of Excellence will present a session on what strategies local businesses can develop to retain this valuable resource. You will hear from a number of local operators on what they have introduced to keep their teams engaged during this disruptive time.
The session will be presented and facilitated by Anna Finch local HR coach who will speak with local tourism and hospitality businesses on what strategies they have implemented to not only keep their employees but to onboard new recruits and the innovative approaches they have developed to achieve high performing teams
Content will include:
The likes of Wildginger's Keiren McKnight, Cupitt's Estate's Mel Louth and CEO of Club Jervis Bay John West will be part of the panel.
Session 2
Time: 5- 7pm - Networking Event
Venue: Ulladulla Civic Centre, 81B Princes Highway, Ulladulla
Drinks and canapes provided
Registrations required for this free event. You only need to register for one session. The 4-5pm session will automatically register you for the networking event at 5-7pm.
