A global citizen science project that uses community smartphone images to monitor coastal erosion has arrived on our shorelines.
Monitoring stations have been set up at:
This Shoalhaven City Council initiative, in partnership with other agencies, gives the community and and visitors an opportunity to become involved in tracking the local shoreline and monitoring the condition of the beaches.
Each monitoring station includes an easy-to-use smartphone cradle and accompanying signage with instructions and hashtags.
How it works:
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Councillor Amanda Findley, said the local CoastSnap cradles have been strategically installed in locations that are easily accessible to the public yet capture a sizeable distance of beach for data collection.
"Using the cradle helps create consistent image positioning, so when passers-by take a photo of the coast, it provides a crowd-sourced record of coastline changes over time,"she said
"This information is then analysed by the CoastSnap app and quickly alerts us of any changes, which will improve our ability to forecast changes and improve our conservation measures."
Council has partnered with UNSW Water Research Laboratory and NSW Department of Planning and Environment to install the four CoastSnap monitoring stations
First established in Sydney in 2017, the network of CoastSnap stations has grown rapidly over the past five years to now encompass 200 monitoring locations in 21 countries.
With the addition of Shoalhaven's four new CoastSnap stations, there are currently 74 stations Australia wide.
If you have a smartphone and love the beach, council encourages you to participate.
Download the free CoastSnap app:
Download for Apple:
Download for Android:
For more information on the Shoalhaven's CoastSnap monitoring stations, visit: https://www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/For-Residents/Our-Environment/Coast-Waterways/Coastal-Estuary-Management-Planning#section-4
