Shoalhaven City Council's CoastSnap project

Updated September 1 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:10pm
Nigel Smith (Shoalhaven City Council, Lead Coastal Management), Chris Drummond (Senior Coastal Engineer, UNSW), Mayor Amanda Findley and Dr Michael Roberts (Shoalhaven City Council, Manager of Environmental Services). Picture: supplied

A global citizen science project that uses community smartphone images to monitor coastal erosion has arrived on our shorelines.

