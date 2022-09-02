Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts' food pantry

Updated September 2 2022 - 2:16am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coralie Smith and Matilda Raiss from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts set up the panty as part of their Special Interest Area [Creating A Better World] patrol project.

You could see the gratitude on the face of a local mother after getting food for her children from a newly established free community food pantry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.