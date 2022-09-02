You could see the gratitude on the face of a local mother after getting food for her children from a newly established free community food pantry.
The mother did not have the money to buy food and she was grateful for the support.
She and others want to thank the people who set up the pantry located at the Ulladulla Scout Hall at 59 St Vincent Street
Coralie Smith and Matilda Raiss from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts set up the pantry as part of their Special Interest Area [Creating A Better World] patrol project.
These two impressive Ulladulla High School students simply want to help people
"I don't want anyone to go hungry or feel like that mother did the other day," Coralie said about why she helped set up the pantry.
"It's not a good situation to be in and I want to help everyone I can."
"Our idea started when we saw on the news the financial pressure people were under due to house prices and that the cost of living was going up," the 13-year-old Matilda said to give further background information.
Matilda said they then decided to establish the food pantry to help people in need.
Coralie and Matilda felt bad for people who were struggling to feed their families - so they decided to help.
"The response has been really good and we have lots of people coming down here every day either taking food or putting new stuff in," Coralie said.
Coralie said the mother who had recently taken some food had not eaten in four days.
"She could only afford rent and a little bit of food for her children," the 13-year-old Coralie said.
Coralie said she was sad to hear that the mother was struggling to feed her family but happy they were able to help.
Their families, friends and school teachers all think the food pantry is brilliant and have been encouraging the duo.
They are now thinking about establishing another food pantry at another location in the Ulladulla area.
Matilda and Coralie have also established a virtual street pantry.
Coralie said the online pantry is for people who don't live in Ulladulla to talk to each other and swap or give away food.
Go to here to see the virtual pantry.
Matilda and Coralie are both in Year Seven at Ulladulla High.
A community garden is also part of the project and is coming along strongly
Coralie and Matilda, after being contacted, have applied to Second Bite [a national food rescue organisation] to get donations of food.
They want to thank all the scouts and their families for all their support.
Their idea, first off, had to be presented and approved by a unit council from the scout group and their fellow scouts, aged eight to 15 years, and they all voted to support the proposal.
Coralie had to get up and present the idea - like a business proposal.
Meanwhile, the girls were also creative when it came to making the actual pantry.
It was "built" by upcycling an old television entertainment unit, adding a new waterproof roof, and new shelves and fixing up the doors before painting.
Lights have been installed so people can get food at night.
