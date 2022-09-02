You can see why organisations are lining up to make use of the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association's courts and facilities.
The recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Tennis NSW, Darren Simpson, even came down this week to take a look at this impressive Ulladulla based facility.
Advertisement
President of the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association, Pauline McIlveen, is rightly proud of the way the club and facility is going.
Pauline said the Tennis NSW CEO wanted "to catch-up" and see what was happening in a regional area like Ulladulla.
"They always come here - they love our centre," Pauline said about the Tennis NSW visit.
The Chief Executive Officer of Tennis NSW was impressed with what he saw.
Work is currently taking place to put up the last of the lights and the club is looking forward to showing off its facilities at two important upcoming events .
The South Pacific Open will be held from September 24 to September 26 and then Ulladulla gets to host the inaugural Safe Harbour Diversity Open LGBTQ Plus friendly event in October.
The association is looking forward to hosting these two important events.
The club president said the South Pacific Open will have its normal top fields but they had also included other grades to make it more inclusive.
The South Pacific Open has not been staged for two years due to COVID-19.
The inaugural Safe Harbour Diversity Open LGBTQ Plus friendly event promises to be something special.
"We were asked if our centre would run it [the LGBTQ Plus event] by Tennis Country and I sent a message to all the committee about it. They all came back with 'yep yep yep' let's host it," she said.
"Hosting the LGBTQ event is absolutely exciting and it will be a fun weekend."
She added anyone can play in the LGBTQ event.
The club was asked to host the Todd Woodbridge Cup as well but had to decline the opportunity.
"Everybody wants to come to the Ulladulla Tennis Centre - we are very well respected," the association president said.
The Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association members are proud of their lights and once completed over 30 lights will be installed.
Pauline said the old lights were not even up to standard for social play.
Advertisement
The lights are a major investment for the 12 courts and funds came from various Shoalhaven City Council grants and installation started last year.
Playing under the lights will be like playing during the day.
"The club has also spent lots of its own money making improvements," Pauline said
In other good news, senior membership at the club is strong and sport looks to have a great future
The club earlier in the year hosted a successful senior competition.
Pauline said the facility was a hidden local treasure and would love to see more people coming up for a game.
Advertisement
Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/mudta or http://www.mudta.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.