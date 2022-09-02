Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association to host major events

September 2 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lights camera and action says President of the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association, Pauline McIlveen.

You can see why organisations are lining up to make use of the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association's courts and facilities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.