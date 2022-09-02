PREPARATION is the key for the upcoming bushfire season and the Shoalhaven NSW Rural Fire Service [RFS] wants be to get ready now - not later.
"It is important that people take the steps now to reduce their risk, and plan for the season ahead," NSW RFS Inspector Jonathon Hill said.
Advertisement
Shoalhaven residents are reminded that permits are now required during the bush fire danger period which started this week.
Permits are free and easy to obtain from either your local Permit Issuing Officer or alternatively contact the NSW RFS Shoalhaven Fire Control Centre.
Landholders who are using fire need to do so safely, such as having a reliable water supply, notifying the RFS and neighbours before you light up, and if a fire does escape call Triple Zero immediately.
"With an increased risk of grass fires this season, it's important to sit down and make your plan for what you'll do in the event of a fire," Inspector Hill said.
"Use the Bush Fire Survival Plan and Farm Fire Plan guides available on the NSW RFS website, where you can also find out more about the new Australian Fire Danger Ratings."
Information about hazard reduction burning, required notifications and obtaining fire permits is available on the NSW RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/BFDP
Meanwhile, the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is encouraging landholders to know and understand the new fire danger ratings as the bush fire season begins in the Shoalhaven District.
The official bush fire danger period in the Shoalhaven commenced this week.
September marks the start of the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System, which simplifies the way fire danger ratings are assessed and communicated.
The new Fire Danger Rating System has four levels - Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic - with clear actions for each level.
The science that informs the fire danger rating has undergone its biggest update in more than 50 years, meaning fire danger ratings are more accurate and based on the type of vegetation in the local area.
"The new fire danger ratings are more accurate and are easier to understand, and they come with clear actions for the public to take to stay safe," the RFS said.
"The fire danger ratings give you an indication of the consequences of a fire if one was to start."
People will find the fire danger ratings on the RFS website, in the Fires Near Me NSW smartphone app, and the updated roadside signs in communities across the Shoalhaven.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.