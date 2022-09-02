A field of 51 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event recently at the Mollymook Beachside Course.
Gary Logan with 20 points was the day's winner, while there was a closely fought battle for second place.
This was awarded to Don Miller, who scored 19 points in a count-back from third placed, David Wardleworth.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ian Reed on the second, David Adams on the sixth, and Chris Lamb, on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 15, while the wildcard jackpot was won, by Chris Hole, and will now revert to two balls next week.
Next week, Wednesday September 7, will be a single stableford event for the September Monthly Medal.
A reminder for the following week, September 14, which will be the first round of our Beachside Championships.
This will be run over three consecutive rounds, and run as a Stableford Event in two divisions.
Beside the division winners there is a Stroke Event in conjunction for the overall Champion. Happy golfing!
