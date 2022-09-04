Ulladulla Probus Club members recently completed a half day tour by bus of the major features of Port Kembla with stops at locations showing the diversity of industry and harbor facilities as well as the unique coastal scenery.
This was the first tour undertaken by the club since members visited Mildura and the far southwest NSW in May.
Advertisement
On this occasion they were joined by friends and members of Mollymook Beach Club.
After a bust trip to the visitors centre, the group were welcomed by rotary tour guides and were taken to locations where all major facilities at the port were evident.
The visit ended at the scenic lookout at Hill 60 where coastal vistas were admired and many photographs taken.
Lunch at a local club was followed by a relaxing trip home in the afternoon.
At the regular club meeting in August the guest speaker was Adam Gowan, the Centre Manager of the Country Universities Centre, Southern Shoalhaven at Ulladulla.
Adam spoke about the importance of having a such centre where tertiary students studying by remote learning were supported by facilities equivalent to those available at the main university campuses.
Adam noted that the centre was part of a network of such facilities throughout regional NSW and parts of Queensland.
The next monthly meeting will be Friday September 9 in the upstairs meeting room of the Ulladulla Bowling Club.
For details of membership and all the above associated activities, travel, barbecues and meetings contact the club via email; ulladullaprobus@gmail.com .
The club caters for active retirees who engage in a range of social and general interest activities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.