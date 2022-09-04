Milton Ulladulla Times

Ulladulla Probus Club's activities

Updated September 5 2022 - 3:51am, first published September 4 2022 - 10:07pm
Ulladulla Probus Club members recently completed a half day tour by bus of the major features of Port Kembla. Picture: supplied

Ulladulla Probus Club members recently completed a half day tour by bus of the major features of Port Kembla with stops at locations showing the diversity of industry and harbor facilities as well as the unique coastal scenery.

