SUPER Groms from Ulladulla, Milton and Manyana all featured highly on the leaders' board following the final day of a highly ranked junior surf event.
Champions were crowned at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Competition at Kiama on Sunday and local surfers impressed in the "pumping conditions for finals day".
Advertisement
In the Under 8 Mixed Manyana's Taylor Bartlett was first followed by Ulladulla's Sani Hellman in second place.
Milton's Everly Morgan produced a class effort to win the under 10 girls section.
Taylor scored an impressive 8.67 one wave in his first final before backing it up with a 7.5.
Over 80 competitors surfed in the event.
Regarded as one of the major steppingstones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series caters for surfers from Under 8 to Under 14 and will be held in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia over summer.
All the grommets set a high standard for the first event of the Woolworths Surf Groms Comp which now heads to Coffs Harbour from Sept 10 - 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.