Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Woolworths Surfer Groms Competition results from Kiama

Updated September 5 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 80 competitors surfed in the event. Picture: suppled Mayan Images

SUPER Groms from Ulladulla, Milton and Manyana all featured highly on the leaders' board following the final day of a highly ranked junior surf event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.