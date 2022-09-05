Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Kyesha-Lee Minuti part of NRLW history

Updated September 5 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanging out with star player Jessica Sergis. Picture: supplied

Kyesha-Lee Minuti cheered loudly on Friday as her beloved Sydney Roosters NRLW side made history.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.