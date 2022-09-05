Kyesha-Lee Minuti cheered loudly on Friday as her beloved Sydney Roosters NRLW side made history.
Kyesha-Lee's fight against leukemia remains ongoing and inspirational and the trip to the footy with her family with a deserving reward.
The five-year-old got to mix with the players and then got to see the Roosters create history as the first-ever side to claim a victory on the new Allianz Stadium turf.
Getting a photo with star Roosters player, Jessica Sergis, was just one of the many highlights.
The five-year-old Ulladulla resident, who has spent much of her life in hospital away from home, watched as the Sydney Roosters defeated rivals St George Illawarra 34-6 in a hard-fought match.
Kyesha-Lee and her sister Chloe got to carry the game ball out during this history-making event.
Ronald McDonald House and the Sydney City Roosters made this wonderful thing happen for Kyesha-Lee and Chloe.
Kyesha-Lee is doing well at the moment and mum Terri Lang said the recovery from the transplant is a long one.
She received a transplant of bone marrow from her brother Dylan.
"It's going to take years before she's out of the woods," Terri said.
A premiership win for the Roosters NRLW team would put a big smile on the brave five-year-old's face.
