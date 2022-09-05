South Coast man's six-year battle over fishing rights

For six years, Frank Connolly has been embroiled in a legal battle which has cost him thousands of dollars in fines for illegal fishing offences.
In November 2016, he was stopped by NSW Fisheries officers in Jervis Bay Marine Park where he was using a net to haul in silver trevally.
Advertisement
The 58-year-old Jerrinja man was found guilty of nine illegal fishing charges, including three counts of unlawfully using a hauling net to take fish without an endorsement, three counts of harming or attempting to harm an animal in a sanctuary zone, and possessing fish illegally taken with a hauling net. He was also charged with two counts of possessing fish illegally taken.
But Connolly still maintains his innocence. With Jerrinja tribal spokesperson Graham Connolly Jnr assisting him, Connolly appeared before Wollongong District Court on Thursday, August 25, to appeal the local court convictions made earlier this year.
It was in dispute as to whether Connolly had a valid endorsement to fish commercially when he was charged on November 11, 2016.
Prosecutor Emily Ryan argued Connolly did not have a lawful entitlement to ocean haul due to his mother selling off the family's fishing business endorsements to fish on October 19 and again on November 11.
Connolly told the court he did have a valid commercial fishing licence, and that he wasn't breaking laws.
"It's all on the business card to be endorsed to fish, I had the commercial fishing licence," he said. "But it's not really commercial fishing that I'm doing. It's my culture."
Judge Andrew Haesler recognised Connolly had a licence, but said the issue fell on whether he had the endorsements to fish commercially. The order was upheld in part by Judge Haesler who reduced Connolly's fines from $4000 to $1000.
However costs of $31,998 payable to prosecution by Connolly remained. Outside the courtroom, he said he was under the impression he had the correct licence.
He said fishing on the waters of Jervis Bay was a culture practised by his people for millennia.
"I haven't broken no laws in my eyes," he told the Mercury. "It's our land and our water. It's Jerrinja country and my family have been fishing these waters for 400 years, and my father has been fishing them for 50.
"It goes back centuries and centuries."
Frank and Graham Connolly are gearing up to appeal the conviction again. Graham Connolly believed there were further documents proving Frank held the appropriate permit at the time he was caught.
According to NSW government data, Aboriginal people account for about 4 per cent of the population on the South Coast but represent 80 per cent of jail terms for fisheries offences since 2009.
Native Title holders have a right to fish for personal, domestic or non-commercial needs where Native Title is recognised over marine waters, rivers and lakes.
However as a South Coast Native Title claim is underway which stretches from Bundeena to Eden, cultural fishers and lawyers have called for a moratorium on prosecutions.
Jervis Bay Marine Park falls under the claim, which covers about 14,000 square kilometres and the entire South Coast, from Bundeena to Eden.
Advertisement
According to Graham Connolly, increasing government regulation of commercial and recreational fishing has challenged Aboriginal people's engagement in customary fishing, which has resulted in prosecutions of people practising culture.
"It's not a very fair game," he said. "On one hand they'll give you a commercial fishing licence to fish, then on the other hand they tell you you're not allowed to.
"We believe we were fishing under our rights ... but our cultural laws ultimately give us our native rights to fish."
The introduction of the Fisheries Management Act 1994 eventually did away with special provisions for Aboriginal people.
"We think it's in all manners of wrong that you can't fish or hunt and gather on country," Graham Connolly said. "We feel it's slowly being taken away from us and it's really hurting people."
A NSW Department of Primary Industries spokesperson said the NSW government was actively working to support cultural fishing.
Advertisement
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.