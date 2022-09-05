Disabled children in the region now have more opportunities to learn swimming as a Rainbow Club has opened at the Ulladulla Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
The disability swim school aims to give every child an equal opportunity to learn swimming and enjoy water.
Advertisement
However, in order to do that in the region, the club needs enthusiastic and qualified swimming teachers.
READ ALSO:
They're also looking for people willing to train to become one for free.
The club said the program called 'train to teach' was "an excellent opportunity for students and people in the community to learn an extra skill and give back to the community".
To obtain the swim licence, which is valid across the state, people will need to be able to swim 100m on their front and back and be available to attend the one-day training on either September 10 or November 17 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
They must also be 16 years and older, be able to provide a working with children check and must have valid working rights in Australia.
A free CPR qualification will also be obtained at the end of the training and once qualified, teachers will work a minimum of 36 shifts with the Rainbow Club including casual weekend work.
Teachers will earn $33 - $42.50 per hour as well as a $200 bonus after their first shift within three months
For more information, click here.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.