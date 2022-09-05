THE future of the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Club is bright with several teams ready to contest the grand finals of their respective competitions.
With two sides in their grand finals and two others still in the running, the Bulldogs' Group Seven Rugby League campaign in 2022, in all grades, has been a success.
The first-grade side is out of the running but did finish the season on a winning note with a victory over the Bomaderry Nowra Jets in the final round.
The Bulldogs, at home for the last general round matches, won all five grades for the first time in a long time.
All season the two Ladies League Tag [LLT] and the under 18's have been playing consistently well.
The Bulldogs' LLT 1 side booked its place in the grand final on Sunday September 18 with a 12-10 win over Jamberoo on the weekend.
The LLT2 side is still in the running, despite a 12-nil loss to the Shellharbour Sharks.
They now play Gerringong 9.30am on Sunday at Michael Cronin Oval to keep their hopes alive
Congratulations goes to the Bulldogs 18s who have progressed to next week's semi-final.
The Bulldogs played a great game against the Gerringong Reds to record a 20-16 win on the weekend
The future of the club looks strong with a team of such talented group young men coming up the ranks.
The under 18s now play Gerringong Lions Blue on Sunday at Michael Cronin Oval at 12pm in the grand final qualifier.
Congratulations also goes to the Under 16-2 Doggies who are playing in the grand final this Saturday at Win Stadium against Kiama at 4.30pm
Scores
UNDER 18s:
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 20 (L. Barr, L. Wall, D. Wooden, J. Treweek tries B. Halls goal, J. Treweek goal) def Gerringong Lions Red 16 (C. Hall, O. McCarthy, J. Tiyce tries C. Harrison 2 goals).
Ladies League Tag Division 1:
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 12 (E. Murray 2, T. Love tries) def Jamberoo Superoos 10 (L. Garratt, A. Barnard tries B. Girdler goal).
Ladies League Tag Division 2:
Shellharbour Sharks 12 (S. Harrod, J. Rosskelly, C. Lucas tries) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 0.
