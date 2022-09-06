THE decision to take part in NSW wide protest is something childcare workers in the Ulladulla area do not take lightly.
Talk to many workers in the sector and they will tell you their wages have not reflected the important developmental/educational role they play in the community.
Danielle Lampe is a director at the Coastal Kids Early Learning Centre in Ulladulla and she has the qualifications required to fill such an important role.
However, her wage and that of her many colleagues does not reflect the role they play in a child's development.
Mrs Lampe said childcare workers years ago were just looked at as being babysitters, but now the role they played in the child's development [babies to five-years-of age] had been accepted.
Now childcare workers want their efforts to be valued with a wage increase.
Local childcare educators to come together tomorrow [Wednesday, September 7] and they will be out front of the Ulladulla Civic Centre at 2:30pm
Community members are urged to attend and show their support.
The local childcare worker said parents were supportive of what will be a "peaceful protest."
Mrs Lampe said parents see the important work a childcare worker does on a daily basis and want wages in the sector to reflect this importance.
Meanwhile, hundreds of United Workers Union (UWU) members voted earlier in the year to take industrial action on Early Childhood Educators Day this month to address the "crisis" within the sector.
"Educators are sick of being stuck. After nearly a decade of inaction the new federal government needs to commit to an urgent plan to fix the early education sector," UWU early education director Helen Gibbons said in a statement.
"UWU members' vision is for a sector where educators' vital work is valued with professional wages and working conditions, and where early education is recognised for its vital role in children's development.
"The only way out of the crisis in early learning is real reform that respects educators."
In the statement, the union issued three demands to the government: a pay increase; putting greater value on the early learning sector; and to "put children before profit".
