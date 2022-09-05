EXCURSIONS are often the highlight of any school term and with COVID-19 they have been few and far between.
Students at Milton Public School [MPS] have been making the most of the eased restrictions and have been getting out and about of late
Advertisement
The Year 6 students at MPS had a great time and learnt a lot when they visited Canberra for a three day educational tour of the nation's capital, students were given the opportunity to participate in a variety of educational programs with a focus on Australia's history, culture, heritage and democracy.
Kindergarten students headed off to the Shoalhaven Zoo on their first ever excursion. They were excited to touch a snake, a crocodile and a wombat.
The Year Five students from MPS were lucky to visit the Berry Sports and Recreation Centre for three days and two nights of activities such as archery, canoeing, damper making and bike riding.
After months of rehearsing, six of Milton Public School's First Nations students were part of an unforgettable experience, performing in the Southern Stars Arena Spectacular at the WIN Entertainment Centre as part of the Aboriginal ensemble 'Yanggaa Garaba'.
Then students and teachers at MPS celebrated Book Week with a parade where students dressed up as characters from their favourite books. The theme for this year was 'Dreaming with Your Eyes Open' and the costumes were amazing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.