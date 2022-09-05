Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Public School's activities

Updated September 6 2022 - 12:14am, first published September 5 2022 - 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EXCURSIONS are often the highlight of any school term and with COVID-19 they have been few and far between.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.