Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels needs volunteer cooks

Updated September 6 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come and say hello to Lyn and Linda and become a Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels volunteer cook.

A chat with Lyn and Linda will soon convince you to become a volunteer cook for the Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.