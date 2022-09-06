A chat with Lyn and Linda will soon convince you to become a volunteer cook for the Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels.
The Ulladulla-based Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels needs volunteer cooks for its social activities and they would love to have you as part of their team.
Lyn and Linda love being volunteers and speak highly of the role the Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels plays in the Ulladulla community.
Lyn has been a volunteer for 15-years and loves it.
"I do enjoy coming here," Lyn said.
Lyn said making friends with other volunteers like Linda was also one of the rewards.
"I like to give back to people who in their youth did a lot for us - this is my way of saying thank you," Linda said.
"This is more than just a meal for our clients - this could potentially be their only social interaction with people.
"So if you give them food with a bit of love put into it you have made their day."
Linda has been volunteering for the group for four years.
Both Lyn and Linda talk about the many rewards a volunteer receives.
"People are so grateful to come here and for what we cook that you can't help but feel rewarded," Linda said.
"So if you want to do something good for your local community and help the elderly to continue to have the opportunity to socialise then I think you should come and join us."
Lyn also mentions the rewards you get from helping someone and intends to volunteer for many more years to come.
People can call 4455 2861 for more information.
Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels' Service Coordinator Laura Cockroft and Volunteer Coordinator Suzy Gibson are on hand to support and help the new volunteers.
Laura and Suzi can also explain more about what is required from a social group cook.
A commitment of four hours one day each fortnight is all they are asking.
Groups meet Mondays Wednesdays and Thursdays at their Ulladulla base in St Vincent Street and you don't need to be an experienced cook - all you need is a willingness to support a key local group.
New volunteers get paired up with someone who is experienced.
Morning tea, a wholesome lunch and a dessert are on the menu - all made in the group's kitchen.
Laura said anyone who could volunteer their time and get in the kitchen would be welcomed.
Being a volunteer cook would be a perfect thing for a retiree to do.
"Volunteers also get to enjoy lunch with the clients, which is a nice rewarding experience," Laura said.
The service coordinator said they need a bigger pool of volunteers to spread the workload.
"We are using the volunteers we have too frequently," she said.
Some of the volunteers have been with the group for 20 years.
People just have to fill out an application and get a police check.
Possible volunteers can attend for a come-and-try day if they wanted.
Once again people can call 4455 2861 for more information
Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels also invites more clients to come in and take part in the social activities.
The group's age criteria is over 65s - people who can socialise with each other and join in the activities
Clients do brain, craft, drumming, physical activities, go out on day trips and much more.
Many people are not aware that Meals on Wheels does social activities
The group is looking for people to join their Scrabble and card-making groups which are held once a month.
Call 4455 2861 about joining any of the group's activities.
