Stunning is the only way to describe the works on display as part of the Shoalhaven Art Society 55th Annual Open Art Exhibition.
The exhibition was opened on the weekend and people have until September 24 to go and see these works on display at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery Nowra.
Some 75 artists and 150 artworks are on display and for sale.
Winners of the Shoalhaven Art Society Open Art competition were also announced at the exhibition's opening.
Selecting the winning entries was a hard task for the judges as the standard was so high.
The winners were:
Wray Owen Acquisitive Prize
Awarded to Marc Poisson 'Country Gums'
Ruth Arthur Memorial Prize for Landscape presented by Nowra Truck and Tractor
Awarded to Martin Shaliapin 'Cambewarra Vineyard'
Traditional- First Place
Awarded to Mark Davis 'Spring Blessing'
Traditional- Second Place
Awarded to Awarded to Kerry Brown 'Carpology #9'
Contemporary First Place
Awarded to Kim Grivas 'Little Moment'
Contemporary Second Place
Awarded to Andrew Barnum 'Country Composition'
Members Section First Place
Awarded to Phil Miles 'Postal Connections'
Members Section Second Place
Awarded to Mick Doust 'Cliffs above the Shoalhaven'
Shoalhaven Youth Art Prize
Ages 12-14
First Place
Eva Pham 'Sweet Delight'
Second Place
Ella McMahon 'Haze'
Highly Commended
Belamina Gonzales 'Erowal Sunset'
Highly Commended
Adhm Magid 'Sherk'
Ages 15-16
First Place
Ava Lea 'Contrast'
Second Place
Zac Heapy 'Roses and Ranunculus'
Highly Commended
Robin Pybus 'Dazai Osamu'
Ages 17-18
First Place
India Slaughter 'Phantasmic'
