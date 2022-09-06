Nominations for the 2023 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards are now open.
The awards recognise and celebrate local community members who have made outstanding contributions to the Shoalhaven region during 2022.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to submit a nomination and recognise the community heroes who help make the Shoalhaven a better place to live, work and play.
There are eight award categories:
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Councillor, Amanda Findley, urges people to get their nominations in.
"If you know someone in the community who has gone above and beyond, I encourage you to nominate them for one of the eight categories of the Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards," the mayor said.
"The awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the true unsung heroes in our community.
"After what has been a challenging few years, it's important that we reflect and celebrate the incredible efforts that people in our community have gone to make the Shoalhaven a fabulous place to live, and to say thank you."
Nominations can be submitted until 5pm Friday November 25.
The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday January 24 2023.
For more information and to submit a nomination for the awards go to https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/australia-day-awards-2023
