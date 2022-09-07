FIVE awards confirm that Ulladulla High School is all about excellence.
Ulladulla High School, at the recent NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence ceremony, won an impressive five awards.
Awards went to two students, two teachers and the school won an award for its Sanctuary program.
Students Poppy Gillespie and Mim Macdonell won Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement, while teachers Anita Barry and Suzy Taplin Secretary's Award for Excellent Service.
The awards were announced at a ceremony this week and the program contained details about the various winners.
"Poppy Gillespie has been an exceptional student school leader at Ulladulla High School. The duly elected SRC President and prefect, and long standing SRC member, Poppy is also a Harding Miller Scholarship awardee for outstanding potential and received endorsement for a further 2 years as a result of her outstanding academic results. Poppy has been an advocate and leader of numerous projects across the school including advocating awareness of racism, sexism, and equal rights for all. As SRC president, she has ensured a strong student voice, enabling students to lead their own projects for the betterment of the school and its students. Poppy epitomises the values of public education."
"Mim Macdonell is an exceptional young person in all aspects. As Vice-Captain at Ulladulla High School she is committed to the life of the school, while achieving outstanding results across a range of rigorous subjects. Mim is a clear-thinking leader, enabling student voice through her leadership roles on the SRC. She has incredible commitment and representation of Robotics, Coding and iStem, and enables the voice of students, through leading the 'Student Experience' Project to reimagine the school days. Mim is an incredibly passionate and committed student with a true aptitude for all things iStem and Engineering. A well deserving student of excellence."
"Anita Barry is an exceptional Deputy Principal and has led the cultural change of pedagogy to enliven student's agency for learning at Ulladulla High School. Through an iteration of collaboration, dispositions of learning, co-teaching and co-assessing she has reimagined the classroom. Anita has enthusiastically worked alongside her colleagues to co-present this growing practice across the state and her passion and commitment to the learning of others is substantial and far-reaching. Her compassion and commitment to the learning outcomes and potential of the young people is further shown through a community initiative for Drivers Education and the DoE Doves program. Anita is a true ambassador of all that public education represents."
"Suzy Taplin is our extraordinary and hardworking 'Evolve Coach' teacher who provides an incredible layer of expertise in her influence and leadership of the Ulladulla High School "UHS Evolve Coaching" program. Her work has had a tremendously positive impact on our school through her ability to empower students to take positive action and make plans to achieving their goals. Suzy's dedication to coaching has made immeasurable impact on our student and staff wellbeing. She not only coaches' students, she coaches teachers and support staff, along with supporting incredible professional learning through twilight communities of practice, executive toolkits and coaches for coaches."
"The Sanctuary at Ulladulla High School - a place of hope and entrepreneurism, focussed on Wellbeing and Renewal for the entire student population and their families. The sanctuary concept has provided a safe environment for positive initiatives, enhancing student and organisational contributions to positive recovery and resilience. The project began two years ago and now permeates across the school, it is both the physical space and the social space. People's hearts and minds are what our project focussed upon. From the senior and junior study hive, to book publishing, to coaching and to initiatives like beyond the swell surfing. A community legacy of hope."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the awards showcased schools with innovative programs for literacy, numeracy, science, student wellbeing and community partnerships.
"It is such a privilege to celebrate so many positive and diverse achievements right across the State that highlight the excellence in our public schools," Ms Mitchell said.
