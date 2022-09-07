"Anita Barry is an exceptional Deputy Principal and has led the cultural change of pedagogy to enliven student's agency for learning at Ulladulla High School. Through an iteration of collaboration, dispositions of learning, co-teaching and co-assessing she has reimagined the classroom. Anita has enthusiastically worked alongside her colleagues to co-present this growing practice across the state and her passion and commitment to the learning of others is substantial and far-reaching. Her compassion and commitment to the learning outcomes and potential of the young people is further shown through a community initiative for Drivers Education and the DoE Doves program. Anita is a true ambassador of all that public education represents."