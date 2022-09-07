Ulladulla district's Share the Dignity Drive a success

THE Ulladulla district's Share the Dignity Drive will help people access period care products.
Ulladulla's Woolworths and local Share the Dignity volunteers, during the campaign, called on local residents to help people in need by donating period care products.
The local drive finished recently and achieved all its aims.
Period products from the drive are in the process of being distributed.
Woolworths also donated five cents from each period care product sold during the drive to help fund support local community initiatives and Share the Dignity's Dignity Vending Machines.
Since the partnership's beginnings in 2019, Woolworths customers have donated over 575,000 period care products.
In March alone, Woolworths customers donated more than 82,000 period care products and Woolworths donated $119,000 to Share the Dignity.
Woolworths Group Manager Ben Sealey, said the supermarket group was proud to continue its partnership with Share The Dignity and support the meaningful change they are creating.
"We would also like to thank all our Southern Shoalhaven customers who have donated as their generous contribution has helped lessen the impact of an already challenging time," he said.
More donations will be needed in November for another important Share the Dignity initiative.
'It's In The Bag' is Share the Dignity's annual event, held in November, is when people are encouraged to put together bags filled with essential items, to donate to someone in need for Christmas.
The bags are dropped off at Bunnings by generous people and are distributed to 3,000 Australian charities that have registered with Share the Dignity.
These charities then hand out your donated bags to people in need for Christmas.
The 2022 'It's In The Bag' collection points will be open from November 18 to 27.
