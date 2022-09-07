UNDERVALUED and underpaid sums up how childcare workers in the Ulladulla area are feeling at the moment.
Local childcare workers took part in state-wide industrial action today [Wednesday, September 7] and in a show of strength gathered in front of the Ulladulla Centre Centre.
Advertisement
They want to be heard and they want their wages to reflect the vital role they play in a child's early development.
"Frustrated, we are on crap wages, we are just looked upon as babysitters and ours is female dominated industry of care so we are not paid accordingly," are some of the things the childcare workers said about how they felt and why they had lost a day's pay to take part in the peaceful protest.
One childcare worker, to explain the lack of wage growth, said as a 20-year-of-age when she first started in the sector her hourly pay rate was $16. The now 61-year-old is on $30 and had to get numerous qualifications, which she needs to update, to get that level of pay.
Some childcare workers get $24 an hour.
One worker left the sector in frustration and now gets paid more as a shop assistant than she did as a qualified childcare worker.
Wage equity is another thing childcare workers want.
"We are not respected for the job we do," another childcare worker said.
Many childcare workers carry out various administrative tasks in their own time because they love their job and want to do their best for the children in their care.
Parents supported the protest and some attended the gathering.
One parent said childcare workers make children feel safe and nurtured which encourages them to enjoy learning.
'"I think they are all amazing," one parent said about the childcare workers.
Other similar gatherings were held around NSW today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.