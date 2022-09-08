Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Rain, wind and possible storms

Updated September 8 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thunderstorms are a possibility on Thursday with BoM warning a cold front will meet warm air off the Indian Ocean.

A cold front and low pressure system is expected to intensify on Thursday, brining rain and possible thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.