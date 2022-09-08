Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla High School students win NSW Robocup championship

Updated September 8 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:14am
Avara Salter and Zoe Adcock with their trophy.

THE life and fun Zoe Adcock and Avara Salter put into their Elvis Presley inspired Robocup entry means they are now NSW champions.

