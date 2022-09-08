THE life and fun Zoe Adcock and Avara Salter put into their Elvis Presley inspired Robocup entry means they are now NSW champions.
Avara and Zoe recently represented Ulladulla High School at the NSW State Championships for Robocup Junior Australia and they wowed the judges to take home the first prize.
Advertisement
The championships were held in Sydney over two long arduous days and the Ulladulla students competed against 30 schools from across NSW.
Lego was the base of their Elvis inspired robot and they had to attach a "coding brick" to it.
In front of the judges the girls had to code the robot for an "on-stage performance".
Both Zoe and Avara said being on stage made them nervous.
The on-stage event was like a performance and Elvis just rocked the house down.
"It [the robot] danced along to the music - it was like it was singing," Zoe said.
Elvis performed "Can't Help Falling in Love" and finished off with "Hound Dog".
The robot came complete with black hair and Elvis' iconic white jumpsuit - he entered via a red curtain with his name on it.
The girls never thought they would do so well and surprised themselves.
Some schools had three teams entered in the event, compared to Ulladulla's one.
The girls, to prepare for the state event, worked hard on their robot.
"We spent in class - the last eight to 10 weeks or so - building our robot from a set that we got," Avara said.
They represented their schools and the entire Year 10 ISTEM class
The two 15-year-olds now have a ticket to go to the National Championships in Adelaide this month but they won't be going at this stage.
"It was just as good to go to state, do well and have fun," Zoe said about declining the chance to go to the national competition.
Avara said because they had fun and did not take themselves too seriously were other reasons why they won.
Advertisement
"We went there really light-hearted whereas the other teams were all very serious," Avara said.
They also want to give credit to their teacher Mr Macdonell who helped guide them to state victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.