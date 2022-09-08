The Men of League Foundation's South Coast Branch is holding a charity day on Friday October 7 at the Mollymook Hilltop course and everyone is welcome to attend.
The event commences at 8am with registration and a light breakfast with a 9am shotgun start.
The game will be a four person ambrose and the cost $75 per person.
Bookings to be made at the hilltop club 4455 2055 and if you need a golf cart you need to book as well.
Funds from the day will assist the foundation meet its aims.
The purpose of the foundation is to provide funding and assistance to men, women and children from the rugby league community who have fallen on hard times.
The Men of League Foundation is an Australian rugby league charity founded in 2002 by retired rugby league players Max Brown, Ron Coote and Jim Hall.
The foundation has had a good response from various organisations for the golf day with 18 holes been sponsored and the men of league are hoping to get a field of about 120 persons.
Also on the day past players Neville Glover and Graham Atkins will be in attendance as well as the co-founder of the charity Ron Coote.
They are hoping for a fine spring day.
