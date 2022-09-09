FEDERAL Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, is offering people the chance to sign a condolence book following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second.
"Today [September 9] is a day of sadness and mourning for all of our community," Mrs Phillips said
"The passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second marks the end of an era.
"Few have known a world without her, and she has left an incredible legacy of strength and kindness."
She welcomes people to sign the condolence book.
"A condolence book is now available at my Nowra office so that local people can share their heartfelt messages with the Royal Family," she said.
" A second book will also be available at my Batemans Bay office next week.
"These messages will be sent to Buckingham Palace and archived by the Commonwealth."
The MP's Nowra office is located at 3/59 Junction Street and her Batemans Bay office at 1/6-8 Orient Street
Mrs Phillips said the Queen embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.
"In her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change," Mrs Phillips said.
"My thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.
"She was truly loved by local people and we here on the South Coast all feel her loss deeply.
"May she rest in eternal peace."
