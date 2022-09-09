Milton Ulladulla Times
Member for Gilmore's condolence book for Queen Elizabeth

Updated September 9 2022 - 2:11am, first published 12:55am
Laurence McGinty signs the condolence book.

FEDERAL Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, is offering people the chance to sign a condolence book following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

