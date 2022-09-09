Milton Ulladulla Times

Women's health week a reminder to put our health first

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
September 9 2022 - 2:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's time to put women's health first and get a check up. Shutterstock picture.

Ladies gather round, there's something I need to tell you.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.