Ulladulla and Milton based service groups to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Traditional local service groups like the Rotary Club and Country Women's Association [CWA] will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
President of the Milton District Branch of the CWA, Jenny Coulston, says Queen Elizabeth II will be sadly missed.
"She was a role model for all women," Mrs Coulston said.
Part of the CWA's motto is to be "loyal to the throne" and the Milton CWA members very much honoured and supported this motto.
"Queen Elizabeth will be sadly missed," Mrs Coulston said
A prominent portrait of Queen Elizabeth II featured in the branch's hall in Milton.
Mrs Coulston was going to put black crape around it as a mark of respect which will remain in place for 10 days
They will then follow protocols regarding taking the portrait down.
The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla will mark the passing of Her Majesty.
"We will say a few words and observe a minutes silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at our next meeting," club president Rebecca Cameron said.
"As a club, we are proud to have served under her reign, and recognise her strict and unwavering dedication and commitment to her duties and public life. Queen Elizabeth II was a truly remarkable woman of grace, stoicism and integrity. I doubt the world will ever see another leader like her.
"I'd like to quote former prime minister Paul Keating from his moving eulogy to the Queen - 'with her passing her example of public service remains with us as a lesson in dedication to a lifelong mission in what she saw as the value of what is both enduringly good and right'."
