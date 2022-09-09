Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla and Milton based service groups to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 9 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A prominent portrait of Queen Elizabeth II featured on the local CWA's hall in Milton.

Traditional local service groups like the Rotary Club and Country Women's Association [CWA] will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.