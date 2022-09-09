Milton Ulladulla Times
Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts host community event to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 9 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 10:02pm
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture file

The 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts are deeply saddened and share our condolences at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Head of State of the Commonwealth of Australia and the Royal Patron of Scouts Australia.

