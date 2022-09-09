The 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts are deeply saddened and share our condolences at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Head of State of the Commonwealth of Australia and the Royal Patron of Scouts Australia.
The group, as a mark of respect, will be holding a flag lowering ceremony at 8am sharp tomorrow [Sunday September 11] at the Ulladulla Scout Hall, corner of Geoffrey Street and St Vincent Street).
Advertisement
The flag lowering will be followed by a barbecue breakfast and 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts invite all members of the Milton Ulladulla Community to bring a flower from their garden at home, to bring their children, to join with us and pay respect to the most dignified and dutiful monarch that ever was, as our youth pause to reflect on this historic moment in history.
"We mourn the loss of our Queen and commemorate the legacy of her service, particularly her encouragement and kindness to so many young people in supporting them to gain skills for life," the 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts said in a statement.
" As well as being the world's longest serving Monarch, Queen Elizabeth was a cherished sovereign.
"She showed resilience in the toughest times and was the finest example of selfless service and dedication to others."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.