The First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts gathered yesterday morning [Sunday, September 11] with members of the community to hold a ceremony in honour of their Royal Patron and to pay respects on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
A colour party was formed by Venturer Scout Ashton Gumley who raised the flag to full mast for the proclamation of the new King Charles III and a troop salute was called before being lowered to half-mast again.
The flag will fly at half mast under lights for 10 days of mourning.
Scout Group Leader, Tracy Dell gave a heartfelt speech outlining the Queen's involvement with Girl Guides and the scouting movement from a very young age, continuing throughout a life of dedicated service.
A minute's silence was then observed before a wreath of Australian native flowers, hand-made by First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts, was placed at the memorial stone by Joey Scouts, Pepper ad Stanley.
Members of the community laid touching floral tributes, children and youth placed single flowers and posies in honour of Her Majesty.
The audience of scouting youth, their families and visitors sang the national anthem before scouting members in the crowd raised their right hand in the Scout salute and renewed "The Australian Scout Promise".
They pledged allegiance to the King and "on our honour, to do our best to contribute to our community, to help other people, and to live by the Scout Law".
A barbecue breakfast and memories of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II were shared after the event
The First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts thank all those who attended to join them in this reflection and ceremony.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.