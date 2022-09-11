Milton Ulladulla Times
First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts' tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 12 2022 - 4:45am, first published September 11 2022 - 9:42pm
The First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts gathered yesterday morning [Sunday, September 11] with members of the community to hold a ceremony in honour of their Royal Patron and to pay respects on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

