The party came a year late for the Mollymook Beach Probus Club as its members recently celebrated an important milestone.
"The club's 21s birthday fell in August 2021 but COVID-19 intervened and we were unable to celebrate at the time," club president Rae Parker said.
"Our birthday has always been a highlight but turning 21 is so special and we couldn't let it pass."
Not wanting to lose the opportunity the club's management committee decided to defer celebrations until it was safe to do so.
Mrs Parker said that there are still a number of foundation members in the club and she wanted to make sure they were acknowledged for their foresight in creating such a successful and vibrant organisation.
"So we decided to hold a '21st plus 1' party at our August meeting," the president said.
At the meeting Mrs Parker and eight past presidents reminded members of the club's rich history of fun, fellowship and friendship through its many and varied activities.
These have included many coach tours, cruises, dinners and even age appropriate sporting events.
Over the years members have travelled to New Zealand, New Guinea and Norfolk Island, cruised the Murray River, visited Kangaroo Island and Tasmania as well as many parts of NSW.
"Our mystery tours and day trips have always been popular and we look forward to resuming them" she said. "
A coach tour in September to Bathurst and Beyond will be the first since COVID-19 and a planned short break to Narooma early next year will continue this tradition."
The club meets on the fourth Friday of each month after which members reconvene for lunch at a local restaurant.
New members are always made welcome and further information is available at www.mollymookbeachcombinedprobus.org or by email at mbcprobus@gmail.com
