Mollymook Beach Probus Club celebrates a milestone

Updated September 12 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:30am
Current and past presidents of Mollymook Beach Probus cut the birthday cake at their 21 plus 1 birthday party. Image supplied

The party came a year late for the Mollymook Beach Probus Club as its members recently celebrated an important milestone.

