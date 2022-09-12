IT'S official - Ulladulla SES Unit Controller Tracy Provest is an inspirational woman and has the award to prove it.
Her latest award came at the Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards.
Unit Controller Provest was named as a winner in the Rural Worker category.
The Rotary Clubs of NSW hosted the Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards yesterday [Sunday, September 11) and 16 finalists from all parts of the NSW were judged by panels of Rotarians from Rotary Districts across the State.
They judged Unit Controller Provest to be an inspirational person.
The humble award winner, as normal, was quick to try and brush off the honour.
She said Rotary all over NSW offers her and many others "such great support".
"Then we the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla volunteers as well who go above and beyond the call of duty," she said.
"Local Rotarians do such great work and they deserve to be acknowledged."
The long-term SES volunteer was recently invited to speak at a local Rotary meeting and was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship award.
"I am still on a cloud - and have been for the past month," she said of the various awards she recently won.
"It's all just mind-blowing."
Last month she was named the winner of the NSW State Emergency Service and was also awarded the overall Officer of the Year NSW - serving in a volunteer capacity and beforehand was named one of the main Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA) award winners.
Unit Controller Provest said without the support of her family and SES team she would not have been able to do her community work, let alone win awards.
"My family has just been of incredible support and my great team keeps me coming back," she said.
She said her name might be on the awards, but the contribution from her team and family needs to be acknowledged.
The SES volunteer said the support was "a special thing".
Unit Controller Provest hesitated a little when asked if she was an inspirational woman? Her answer was honest and from the heart.
She said if her efforts and awards encourage others to become volunteers then yes the inspiration tag does apply.
The Inspirational Women's Awards [RIWAs] - recognise community service across all sectors and locations throughout NSW.
Judging focuses on the level of commitment, dedication, perseverance and proactivity in improving the lives of others.
The awards are open to all women across NSW who aren't Rotarians.
In keeping with Rotary's motto of 'Service Above Self', these awards acknowledge and celebrate community service performed by women, through their various activities and endeavors, over and above their normal daily role.
The actions of "quiet achievers" inspire others and make a difference in each of their communities.
This year's celebration has included finalists in rural locations from Casino in the North, Bega in the South, West to Dubbo and the urban centres of the Hunter, Illawarra and Sydney.
Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC Governor of New South Wales said 'The Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards have a special place in the heart of Rotary - and within the communities of NSW.
"Each day, across NSW, women of all ages are performing extraordinary acts of service in their local communities, often in challenging circumstances," Her Excellency said.
"The Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards recognise these women, shining a light on their contribution across all areas of our community. As Patron, I am delighted to recognise our inspirational women and their 'service above self'.
