THE wonderfully named Gala for Good is back for another year and the event organisers cannot wait.
They are hoping for a bigger and better gala event to help out the community and give people the chance to enjoy a fun night out.
Tiarna Maciejewski came up with the Gala for Good idea last year because she wanted to give the community the chance to go out and have a good time
This year's Gala for Good is on Saturday October 22 at the Civic Centre Ulladulla and is a Masquerade Ball theme something a little different and exciting.
The gala is also featuring the amazing talents of Met Fa'oa on arrival to be followed by the talented DJ Nick from NC Services to take take everyone well into the night dancing.
Funds raised on the night will be donated to local charities and community gets to vote on which organisation gets the money
The top three recipients share all of the profits and last year we raised over $8000.
"I would love to help more groups with money like that," Tiarna said
People can keep up to date and find all information on our social media:
